According to GHS, six more people have died from COVID-19 in Ghana with the death toll now 367.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 60,784 with 57,141 recoveries and discharged.
Below is the regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.
Greater Accra Region – 34,740
Ashanti Region – 11,687
Western Region – 3,270
Eastern Region – 2,704
Central Region – 2,215
Volta Region – 848
Bono East Region – 796
Western North Region – 689
Bono Region – 645
Northern Region – 620
Ahafo Region – 537
Upper East Region – 502
Oti Region – 244
Upper West Region – 152
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 25