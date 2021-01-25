According to GHS, six more people have died from COVID-19 in Ghana with the death toll now 367.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 60,784 with 57,141 recoveries and discharged.

Below is the regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

Greater Accra Region – 34,740

Ashanti Region – 11,687

Western Region – 3,270

Eastern Region – 2,704

Central Region – 2,215

Volta Region – 848

Bono East Region – 796

Western North Region – 689

Bono Region – 645

Northern Region – 620

Ahafo Region – 537

Upper East Region – 502

Oti Region – 244

Upper West Region – 152

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 25