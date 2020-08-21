A total of 41,276 people were either recovered or discharged.
Five more people have been reported dead from the virus, taking the country's death toll to 261 barely 24 hours after the Ghana Health Service reported that eight more persons have succumbed to the deadly virus.
READ MORE: Ghana's COVID-19 death increases to 239 after 42,653 cases
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 21,521
Ashanti Region – 10,695
Western Region – 2,931
Eastern Region – 2,157
Central Region – 1,836
Bono East Region – 730
Volta Region – 646
Western North Region – 598
Northern Region – 497
Ahafo Region – 490
Bono Region – 48
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 229
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 18.