A total of 41,276 people were either recovered or discharged.

Five more people have been reported dead from the virus, taking the country's death toll to 261 barely 24 hours after the Ghana Health Service reported that eight more persons have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 21,521

Ashanti Region – 10,695

Western Region – 2,931

Eastern Region – 2,157

Central Region – 1,836

Bono East Region – 730

Volta Region – 646

Western North Region – 598

Northern Region – 497

Ahafo Region – 490

Bono Region – 48

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 229

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 18.