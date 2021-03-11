Also, some 272 new cases have been confirmed.
The active caseload is currently 4,782.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has confirmed a total of 86,737 cases with 81,299 recoveries.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 48,466
Ashanti Region - 14,965
Western Region - 5,478
Eastern Region - 3,904
Central Region - 3,047
Volta Region - 2,111
Northern Region - 1,458
Bono East Region - 1,237
Upper East Region - 1,232
Bono Region - 1,105
Western North Region - 808
Ahafo Region - 666
Upper West Region - 444
Oti Region - 308
North East Region - 160
Savannah Region - 97
Meanwhile, frontline health workers at the Tamale COVID-19 treatment centre have threatened to lay down their tools by Friday, March 12, over the government’s failure to pay them the 50% basic salary allowance which has been in arrears since last year.
According to a Citi News report, the health workers highlighted some other concerns including the non payment of insurance packages of frontline health workers who have contracted the virus in the line of duty .
According to Citi News sources, at least, ten staff at the Tamale treatment center have contracted the virus and recovered. This they say is discouraging them from giving off their best.
“No member of the team has received any insurance package promised to frontline health workers when they got infected by COVID-19 in line of duty. These issues have demotivated almost all members of the team and also has brought down morale at the holding, isolation and treatment centres for COVID-1 9in TTH.”