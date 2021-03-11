Also, some 272 new cases have been confirmed.

The active caseload is currently 4,782.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has confirmed a total of 86,737 cases with 81,299 recoveries.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 48,466

Ashanti Region - 14,965

Western Region - 5,478

Eastern Region - 3,904

Central Region - 3,047

Volta Region - 2,111

Northern Region - 1,458

Bono East Region - 1,237

Upper East Region - 1,232

Bono Region - 1,105

Western North Region - 808

Ahafo Region - 666

Upper West Region - 444

Oti Region - 308

North East Region - 160

Savannah Region - 97

Meanwhile, frontline health workers at the Tamale COVID-19 treatment centre have threatened to lay down their tools by Friday, March 12, over the government’s failure to pay them the 50% basic salary allowance which has been in arrears since last year.

According to a Citi News report, the health workers highlighted some other concerns including the non payment of insurance packages of frontline health workers who have contracted the virus in the line of duty .

According to Citi News sources, at least, ten staff at the Tamale treatment center have contracted the virus and recovered. This they say is discouraging them from giving off their best.

“No member of the team has received any insurance package promised to frontline health workers when they got infected by COVID-19 in line of duty. These issues have demotivated almost all members of the team and also has brought down morale at the holding, isolation and treatment centres for COVID-1 9in TTH.”