Sixty-five new Coronavirus cases were announced on Friday, August 21, 2020, increasing the West African country’s case count to 43,325.

In its update, the Ghana Health Service said the total number of recoveries stands at 41,408, leaving the active cases at 1,656.

Ghana's COVID-19 update as of August 22, 2020

Four persons are currently in critical condition while two others remain on ventilators.

The death toll still remains at 261.

Cumulative Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 21,567

Ashanti Region – 10,706

Western Region – 2,933

Eastern Region – 2,157

Central Region – 1,837

Bono East Region – 730

Volta Region – 651

Western North Region – 598

Northern Region – 497

Ahafo Region – 490

Bono Region – 480

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 229

Upper West Region – 88

Savannah Region – 62

North East Region – 18