Sixty-five new Coronavirus cases were announced on Friday, August 21, 2020, increasing the West African country’s case count to 43,325.
In its update, the Ghana Health Service said the total number of recoveries stands at 41,408, leaving the active cases at 1,656.
Four persons are currently in critical condition while two others remain on ventilators.
The death toll still remains at 261.
Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region – 21,567
Ashanti Region – 10,706
Western Region – 2,933
Eastern Region – 2,157
Central Region – 1,837
Bono East Region – 730
Volta Region – 651
Western North Region – 598
Northern Region – 497
Ahafo Region – 490
Bono Region – 480
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 229
Upper West Region – 88
Savannah Region – 62
North East Region – 18