This was confirmed in the latest update by the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Wednesday.

The GHS said Ghana’s total COVID-19 case count has also risen to 5,408, while the death toll has also now hit 24.

The Greater Accra region is leading in terms of infections, with 4,147 of the patients emerging from the region.

COVID-19 cases in the Ashanti region have also risen to 726, while the Central region follows with 192 cases.

Below is a regional breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Ghana:

Greater Accra Region – 4,147

Ashanti Region – 726

Central Region – 192

Eastern Region – 99

Western Region – 61

Western North Region – 56

Volta Region – 34

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 21

Northern Region – 19

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0