The male nurse, Muniru Mohammed Saani, is said to have held the naming ceremony for his one-week-old baby on Wednesday.

However, he was arrested at his home by some police officers while the ceremony was ongoing.

Dailymailgh reports that the nurse has been charged for failing to comply with restrictions imposed on public gatherings, as the naming ceremony brought together family members and relatives.

He was arraigned before the Tamale Circuit Court, but has since been granted bail and will reappear before the court on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

The Northern region has so far recorded 19 Coronavirus cases, as of Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s total COVID-19 case count has also risen to 5,408, while the death toll has also now hit 24.

The number of recovered patients has also risen to 514, the Ghana Health Service said.