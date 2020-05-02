4 Royals arrested for enstooling chief despite ban on public gathering

On Friday, footages emerged on social media showing hundreds of people gathered for the enstoolment ceremony of the paramount Chief of the Akuapem Traditional area.

The gathering was subsequently condemned by a section of the public, especially as it was in direct contravention of the ban on public gatherings.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, the MCE for Akuapem North, Dennis Edward Aboagye, said the four Royals who spearheaded the enstoolment have been arrested.

He said the police has already launched an investigation into the matter in order to apprehend other culprits.

“I got a call around that there was a crowd at Akpropong around the palace. So we quickly dispatched our Information Services Department vans to announce to the people that the ban on social gatherings was still in force and the need for social distancing. Our focus is on the fact that there is a breach of the social distancing rule and the directives of the President,” Mr. Aboagye said.

“That is what the police are investigating now. We have been able to identify four people now and they are with the police. They are still being questioned and if from the police’s point of view they believe that there are more people to be picked up, they will take it from there.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said that no decision has been taken on when the ban on public gathering will be lifted.

Addressing a webinar series by Africa.com, Nana Addo said relaxing the ban on public gatherings is not yet decided.

“We have not taken a decision on when public gathering can resume,” the President said.