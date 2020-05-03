The personnel were forced to take a one-month paid leave in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Newly-posted nurses who were due to start national service in April 2020, were also made to take the month of April 2020 as their terminal leave.

But speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, PRO of the NSS, Armstrong Esaah, said all personal are expected back at work on Monday.

He explained that their paid leave has ended, but urged all personnel to adhere to precautionary measures at the various user agencies.

“Their mandatory leave expired on the 30th of last month and so they are to resume work on Monday, May 4, 2020,” Mr. Esaah said.

“We have actually reminded them (NSP) to return to their various user agencies under strict instructions of the user agency and so once they go back to the agencies, they will have to adhere to the precautionary measures that their respective companies have put in place.”

He added: “They are going to be paid and if some of them have not received their April allowances then, I’m sure from next week, they will receive their allowances. It was a paid leave and they are going to have their allowances intact.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus cases count has also moved up from 2,074 to 2,169.

The country has also seen a slight rise in its COVID-19 recoveries from 212 to 229, while 18 persons have died.