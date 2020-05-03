This follows the emergence of a viral COVID-19 awareness billboard which had the photo of President Akufo-Addo without a face mask.

In a Twitter post, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the billboard was erected without government’s knowledge.

He explained that city authorities have been instructed to pull down the billboard, adding that the President has always worn a mask wherever he goes.

“We appreciate all who seek to help Govt communicate at this time. But please do well to engage with Govt on imaging and messaging,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah wrote.

“This billboard of the President without a mask is not from Govt. Note that at his last public appearance the President wore his masks till his speech.”

In a continuation tweet, he added: “We have asked city authorities to pull this down. We encourage the well intentioned advertisers to engage with us directly to avoid such mishaps in the future.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Coronavirus cases count has also moved up from 2,074 to 2,169.

The country has also seen a slight rise in its COVID-19 recoveries from 212 to 229, while 18 persons have died.