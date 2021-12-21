RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ghana’s current parliament lacks intellectual depth - Joe Wise

Authors:

Evans Annang

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu has bemoaned the lack of quality in Ghana’s current parliament.

Joe Osei Owusu
Joe Osei Owusu

According to Hon. Owusu, who is popularly known as Joe Wise, most of the current members of Parliament lack the intellectual depth to argue on issues.

Speaking to Accra based TV3 in an interview, Joe Wise said majority of the members are full of populism.

“I think that the Parliament that I witnessed before I joined in was a lot more vibrant in providing advocacy, showing intellectual depth than we have today,” he intimated to TV3’s Evelyn Tengmaa in an exclusive interview.

“It thus appears to me that the populism is gaining upper hand over intellectual depth in our Parliament.”

The Bekwai MP also said: “There are very few people debating based on issues, speaking to the things that matter, very few of us.”

Joe Osei Owusu
Joe Osei Owusu ece-auto-gen

“Too many of us are doing populist things, showing demonstrations so that we will be on Facebook and so on.”

“I regret to observe that, maybe I am too old or I am getting too old, but I think that our depth is getting less deep [and] it is getting more shallow.”

The Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic has hit the headlines for both the right and wrong reasons.

Evans Annang

