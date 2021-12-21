Ghana’s current parliament lacks intellectual depth - Joe Wise

Speaking to Accra based TV3 in an interview, Joe Wise said majority of the members are full of populism.

“I think that the Parliament that I witnessed before I joined in was a lot more vibrant in providing advocacy, showing intellectual depth than we have today,” he intimated to TV3’s Evelyn Tengmaa in an exclusive interview.

“It thus appears to me that the populism is gaining upper hand over intellectual depth in our Parliament.”

The Bekwai MP also said: “There are very few people debating based on issues, speaking to the things that matter, very few of us.”

“Too many of us are doing populist things, showing demonstrations so that we will be on Facebook and so on.”

“I regret to observe that, maybe I am too old or I am getting too old, but I think that our depth is getting less deep [and] it is getting more shallow.”