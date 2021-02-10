He disclosed when he appeared before Parliament’s Vetting Committee on Wednesday, February 10.

He however says a $120 million loan facility from the World Bank meant to help the fight against the virus is about maturing.

“The Ministry of Health initially got a $100 million allocation to spend on COVID-19. That amount has been exhausted, and we have got another money that is just about to mature for the Ministry to utilize which is about $120 million from the World Bank, and it is a loan,” the Minister-designate opined.

Delivering an address to the nation on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, the President Akufo-Addo said he had directed then Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attah to make available an amount of $100 million to enhance Ghana’s Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.