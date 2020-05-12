The facility, which will be the country’s National Coronavirus Treatment Centre, is located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

Currently, a joint military and civilian work force run a 12 hour shift daily to ensure that the project is completed in time.

The project is expected to be completed within six weeks, with three weeks of work having already been done.

The 100-bed Isolation and Treatment Centre is being funded from the Covid-19 Private Sector Fund.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 4,700, as of Monday, May 11, 2020.

The country has, however, recorded 494 successful recoveries, while 22 persons have passed on.

Below are some photos from the almost complete COVID-19 Isolation Centre: