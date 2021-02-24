About 600,000 doses of the vaccines arrived at the airport this morning, Wednesday, February 24, 2020.

An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER that had a special GH inscription carrying the vaccines touched down at 7: 45am this morning.

Ghana’s first COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Kotoka International Airport

The vaccines were subsequently offloaded by the Aviance grounding handling team to be transported to a storage facility.

This comes after the Informational Ministry announced on Tuesday that the vaccines will arrive at the Kotoka International Airport at 7:00 am.

The Ministry said a brief ceremony, which will be telecast on national television, will be held to mark the occasion.

“The Government of Ghana will on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, receive the first batch of the Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra,” the statement said.

“The Minister for Health-designate, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu (MP) will lead a government delegation to receive the vaccine at 7:00 am.”

Ghana’s COVID-19 situation appeared to be improving towards the end of last year, but the case count has spiked in recent months.

Currently, the country has recorded 6,812 active COVID-19 cases, with 582 persons dying in the process.

So far, the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V are the vaccines that have been approved for use in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) has disclosed that a “segmented population” will be prioritised in the vaccine distribution.

This includes persons working in the various health facilities and others with underlying conditions.