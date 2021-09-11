RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

'GHc559 insufficient, increase our monthly allowance' – NSS personnel beg Gov't

Some unhappy National Service personnel have appealed to the government to increase their monthly allowance.

Currently, Service personnel are paid a monthly allowance of GHc559, irrespective of where they are posted.

However, the outgoing president of national service personnel for Northern, North East, and Savannah Regions, Abukari Eliassu Kurabaso, believes the amount is insufficient.

He noted that the cost of living in the country keeps rising, which makes the current allowance inadequate for personnel.

Eliassu Kurabaso said this following a visit to the Mole National Park as part of the National Service Personnel week celebration.

“We have seen an increment in the minimum wage rate in the country, but we are yet to see an increase in service allowances. We are making a passionate appeal to the government to increase it a bit for us,” he lamented, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“We rely solely on the allowance, and it is insufficient, taking into consideration all the expenses we will be making.”

The national service is mandatory for all tertiary graduates in Ghana, who are expected to serve for a year at various institutions.

National service personnel busy directing traffic

