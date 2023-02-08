GH₵50m worth of cannabis destroyed by NACOC

Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, the Public Affairs Director of NACOC, Francis Opoku Amoah said efforts are being made to curb the illicit trade and the use of the prohibited substance until such a time when the country is ready to legalize it.

“For now, per our laws, it is illegal and I am also sure that you are aware and know that our new laws Act 10(19) Section 43 was going to make sure we get people license to cultivate hemp but as we speak now, the Supreme Court has put a break on it so we are waiting for the review and we will see if we can get people to cultivate it.”