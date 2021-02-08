The GHS noted that many infants are not being fed with the adequate meal frequency and diet diversity.

This was disclosed by the Bono East Regional Deputy Director in-charge of Public Health, Dr. Paulina Appiah.

She said the data on infant nutrition shows exclusive breastfeeding at six months stands around 43% while early initiation of breastfeeding hovers around 50%.

READ ALSO: Only 42% of Ghanaians wear face masks correctly – GHS

Dr. Paulina Appiah

She made this known during the regional launch of the ‘Start Right-Feed’ campaign in Kintampo.

Dr. Appiah explained that exclusive breastfeeding helped protect infants from common childhood diseases.

She noted that diarrhoea and pneumonia were the two primary causes of child mortality in Ghana, but can be prevented through exclusive breastfeeding.

“It is also beneficial for the mother as it is associated with reduced risks of breast and ovarian cancer, type II diabetes, and postpartum depression.”

“Household food and feeding practices influence the quality of complementary feeding, and mothers and families need support to practice good complementary feeding,” she added.

In August 2020, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, launched the national campaign which targets children from birth to two years.

The campaign aimed at raising awareness of the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding and the provision of foods with the right balance of nutrients for infants.