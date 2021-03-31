RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt provides GHS45.5 million to construct constituency offices for MPs

Authors:

Evans Annang

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has allocated a sum of GHS45.5 million to construct constituency offices for Members of Parliament (MPs) across the country.

Parliament of Ghana

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The project is expected to be constructed in phases within the next four years.

This was disclosed in a Special Budget Committee of Parliament, presented to the plenary on Tuesday, said the Parliamentary Service intended “to construct 70 of such offices annually so that by the end of 2024, all 275 Constituencies will be provided with one.”

“The successful execution of the project will further deepen the representational role of Members of Parliament by bringing them closer to their constituents,” the report said.

The Committee expressed worry over delays in the procurement processes for construction work to commence and urged the management of the Service to take appropriate steps and liaise with the leadership of the House to develop modalities for the smooth implementation of the project.

The House has also planned to improve upon internet connectivity this year, under the e-parliament programme instituted some years ago to deal with the “poor IT infrastructure in Parliament.”

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Photo: Pulse Ghana

Accordingly, “Parliament is to improve internet connectivity to enable members and staff to derive the full benefits of the IT-based systems that will be deployed under the e-Parliament programme to facilitate Parliamentary business.”

The constituency offices are expected to facilitate the work of Members of Parliament by creating a nonpartisan and neutral office for all constituents to interact with their representatives.

The committee, however, urged the management of the Parliamentary Service to ensure that the funds allocated for the project were ring-fenced and applied strictly for the purpose for which they were allocated.

