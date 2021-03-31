Govt provides GHS45.5 million to construct constituency offices for MPs

This was disclosed in a Special Budget Committee of Parliament, presented to the plenary on Tuesday, said the Parliamentary Service intended “to construct 70 of such offices annually so that by the end of 2024, all 275 Constituencies will be provided with one.”
“The successful execution of the project will further deepen the representational role of Members of Parliament by bringing them closer to their constituents,” the report said.
The Committee expressed worry over delays in the procurement processes for construction work to commence and urged the management of the Service to take appropriate steps and liaise with the leadership of the House to develop modalities for the smooth implementation of the project.