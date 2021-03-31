Govt provides GHS45.5 million to construct constituency offices for MPs

The House has also planned to improve upon internet connectivity this year, under the e-parliament programme instituted some years ago to deal with the “poor IT infrastructure in Parliament.”

Photo: Pulse Ghana

Accordingly, “Parliament is to improve internet connectivity to enable members and staff to derive the full benefits of the IT-based systems that will be deployed under the e-Parliament programme to facilitate Parliamentary business.”

The constituency offices are expected to facilitate the work of Members of Parliament by creating a nonpartisan and neutral office for all constituents to interact with their representatives.