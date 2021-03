As a result, the North Tongu MP stressed that he will, therefore, not be available for the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for Deputy ministerial positions.

Photo: Pulse Ghana

“May I extend to you leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana,” concluded.