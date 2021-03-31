RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

COVID-19: Ghana’s death toll now 742 according to GHS

Ghana’s Covid-19 death toll has now hit 742 after while the active cases have dropped significantly to 1, 844.

In the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, only 53 cases were recorded taking the number of confirmed cases to 90,552.

In total 87,966 people have recovered from the disease have been discharged from treatment and holding centres.

Cumulative Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 49,981

Ashanti Region – 15,336

Western Region – 5,697

Eastern Region – 4,121

Central Region – 3,272

Volta Region – 2,371

Northern Region – 1,644

Bono East Region – 1,420

Bono Region – 1,311

Upper East Region – 1,304

Western North Region – 849

Ahafo Region – 703

Upper West Region – 483

Oti Region – 406

North East Region – 210

Savannah Region – 118

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to help fix the COVID-ravaged economy.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 30, Akufo-Addo said the ravages of COVID-19 on the Ghanaian economy are obvious for all to see.

However, he said Ghanaians are looking up to his administration and for that matter the Finance Minister to help rescue the economy from the damage caused it by the pandemic.

Everyone who watched him (Ken Ofori-Atta) on national television at the Committee hearings can understand why I had little choice but to re nominate him to serve another four years as Minister for Finance and why by the Grace of God he will be at the end of my second and final term of office, the longest serving Finance Minister in the history of the fourth Republic,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

