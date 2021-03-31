COVID-19: Ghana’s death toll now 742 according to GHS

However, he said Ghanaians are looking up to his administration and for that matter the Finance Minister to help rescue the economy from the damage caused it by the pandemic.

“Everyone who watched him (Ken Ofori-Atta) on national television at the Committee hearings can understand why I had little choice but to re nominate him to serve another four years as Minister for Finance and why by the Grace of God he will be at the end of my second and final term of office, the longest serving Finance Minister in the history of the fourth Republic,” President Akufo-Addo stated.