COVID-19: Ghana’s death toll now 742 according to GHS

In the latest update by the Ghana Health Service, only 53 cases were recorded taking the number of confirmed cases to 90,552.
Ghana’s Covid-19 death toll has now hit 742 after while the active cases have dropped significantly to 1, 844.
Photo: Pulse Ghana
In total 87,966 people have recovered from the disease have been discharged from treatment and holding centres.
Cumulative Cases per Region
(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)
Greater Accra Region – 49,981
Ashanti Region – 15,336
Western Region – 5,697
Eastern Region – 4,121
Central Region – 3,272
Volta Region – 2,371
Northern Region – 1,644
Bono East Region – 1,420
Bono Region – 1,311
Upper East Region – 1,304
Western North Region – 849
Ahafo Region – 703
Upper West Region – 483
Oti Region – 406
North East Region – 210
Savannah Region – 118
Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to help fix the COVID-ravaged economy.
Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of Ofori-Atta on Tuesday, March 30, Akufo-Addo said the ravages of COVID-19 on the Ghanaian economy are obvious for all to see.
However, he said Ghanaians are looking up to his administration and for that matter the Finance Minister to help rescue the economy from the damage caused it by the pandemic.
“Everyone who watched him (Ken Ofori-Atta) on national television at the Committee hearings can understand why I had little choice but to re nominate him to serve another four years as Minister for Finance and why by the Grace of God he will be at the end of my second and final term of office, the longest serving Finance Minister in the history of the fourth Republic,” President Akufo-Addo stated.
