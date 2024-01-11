Girls are at sixfold higher risk of contracting HIV compared to boys — Health specialist

Challenges in the region, such as limited involvement of community health workers and a lack of youth-friendly health services, contribute to the problem.

Sharing details of the data with members of the Africa Media Network for the Promotion of Health and Environment (REMAPSEN) at a workshop in Lome, UNICEF’s Chief of Health in Africa, Alexandre Boon, said “despite advances in recent years, particularly in reducing HIV transmission from mother to child, attention and support for children and adolescents living with HIV remains insufficient."