Girls are at sixfold higher risk of contracting HIV compared to boys — Health specialist

Emmanuel Tornyi

UNICEF has reported a concerning rise in HIV and AIDS infections among teenagers, especially girls, in West and Central Africa compared to other regions.

UNICEF Chief of Health, Alexandre Boon, attributed this trend to various factors, including social issues, poverty, and vulnerability related to unprotected sex.

Girls, in particular, face higher susceptibility due to their level of sexual activity.

Challenges in the region, such as limited involvement of community health workers and a lack of youth-friendly health services, contribute to the problem.

Despite progress, support for adolescents living with HIV remains inadequate.

Sharing details of the data with members of the Africa Media Network for the Promotion of Health and Environment (REMAPSEN) at a workshop in Lome, UNICEF’s Chief of Health in Africa, Alexandre Boon, said “despite advances in recent years, particularly in reducing HIV transmission from mother to child, attention and support for children and adolescents living with HIV remains insufficient."

