The MPs, who are from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) bemoaned the lack of developmental projects in the Volta Region.

Addressing a press briefing on behalf of the Volta Members of Parliament caucus in Ho, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, alleged that the government had abandoned the projects which were designed to bring relief to the people of the Volta Region and the Ghanaian populace.

Some of those projects, he said, were being executed by the NDC government but had been halted and abandoned since the government came to power in 2017.

"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo put a stop to almost all road projects in the country with the sole purpose of carrying out an audit work on them. The audit work which put almost all road construction work on ice cost the tax payer over $10million dollars, yet the government is reluctant to make the audit report public," he claimed

MP for North Tongu constituency, Okudzeto Ablakwah

Mr Ablakwa described the government’s implementation of its free SHS Progam as shambolic which had led to reductions in contact hours, congestion, and the lack of study materials, thereby reducing the quality of teaching and learning.

He said an NDC government would “rapidly build schools in all subscribed areas in order to abolish the double track system, implement free technical and vocational education beginning 2021 and establish a university in the six newly created regions to focus on engineering and technical education.