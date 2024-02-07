GJA, other media unions blacklist Yendi MP for assaulting Citi News reporter

"Following the egregious attack on our colleague, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, by Farouk Aliu Mahama and his team, we have taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety and protection of journalists," stated the GJA President.

Farouk Mahama and his team reportedly unleashed mayhem on Alabira on January 27, 2024, amidst the chaos that erupted during the primary. The Northern Regional Police Command has initiated an investigation into the incident.

At a joint press conference held on February 6, the GJA, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) unanimously declared that Farouk Aliu Mahama should receive no media coverage, interviews, or any form of publicity until further notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The safety of journalists is paramount. We cannot allow such blatant disregard for press freedom and journalistic integrity to go unchecked," emphasized a spokesperson from GIBA.

The associations emphasized concerns for journalists' safety, warning of potential harm from vigilantes associated with Farouk Mahama. They urged journalists to adhere to the directive for their own safety.

"We implore all media houses to stand in solidarity with us and enforce this boycott until justice is served," urged a representative from PRINPAG.

GJA President, in addressing journalists, expressed hope that media houses would rally behind the directive for the collective interest of the profession.

Additionally, the GJA called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite investigations and ensure the perpetrators face legal consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We demand swift action from the authorities. There must be accountability for these reprehensible acts," declared a representative from MFWA.

Furthermore, the GJA issued a ten-day ultimatum to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Ghana Police Service to take action against the assailants. Failure to do so would result in the GJA taking further action.