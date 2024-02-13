ADVERTISEMENT
GJA president clashes with NMC chairman over journalist blacklist

Evans Effah

Tensions flared between the President of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA), Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, and the Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Mr. Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, following diverging views on the recent decision to blacklist certain Members of Parliament.

President of GJA, Albert Dwumfour

The rift emerged after Mr. Ayeboafo criticized the GJA's move to blacklist MPs Hawa Koomson and Farouk Aliu Mahama for their alleged attacks on journalists, labeling the decision as "unproductive and dysfunctional."

Speaking at an election reporting workshop organized by the GJA and the US Embassy Ghana Elections 2024 Project, Mr. Ayeboafo expressed concern over the recent surge in attacks on journalists but cautioned against combating impunity with more impunity.

In response, Mr. Dwumfour fired back, accusing the NMC Chairman of lacking understanding and empathy towards the plight of journalists. He defended the GJA's decision, emphasizing that all relevant legal avenues were explored before taking action.

"We see this situation as abnormal, and in such cases, you don't need conventional approaches. You deal with it differently, and that's precisely what the GJA did," Mr. Dwumfour asserted, expressing disappointment at Mr. Ayeboafo's remarks.

The exchange of words between the GJA President and the NMC Chairman has sparked controversy within the media fraternity, with some journalists calling for Mr. Ayeboafo's resignation. Criticism mounted against Mr. Ayeboafo, with accusations of anti-media sentiments and questions raised about his suitability for the role.

"How can a Chairman of an Institution supposed to promote press freedom turn against his own people? It means he is not fit for purpose," remarked Michael Asumani, a senior journalist, reflecting the sentiments of many within the industry.

The clash between the GJA and the NMC underscores the broader challenges facing Ghana's media landscape, highlighting the delicate balance between press freedom and accountability in the country's democratic framework.

