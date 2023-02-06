The donation was aimed at enhancing the national sanitation campaign and promoting environmental cleanliness.
Global Fitness club donates waste disposal bins to school in Tema
Global Fitness club has donated twelve waste bins to the in the Tema West M/A Basic school as part of their efforts to give back to society.
Handing over the items, the club's operations manager Iddris Suraj, disclosed that the group will embark on other important projects in the school.
He stated that the donation was to support the government's initiative on national sanitation awareness day.
He said the commitment to contribute to the environment sustainably through several actions, the exercise is not just about the donation but to help imbibe in students' positive actions and their relevance in environmental sustainability for their benefit and future generations.
He disclosed that they still need to contribute to shaping them into what they have become in society and therefore they see it as a duty to give back to school in the constituency.
The club also educated students on waste management, segregation, and hygiene to help them stay safe while contributing to help protect the environment by nurturing the trees and disposing of waste properly.
