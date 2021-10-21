Go and complete the E-block yourself if you’re tired – Akufo-Addo to Aflao Chief

In an exclusive interview on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ programme, the president said if the chief is tired of the e-blocks rotting away, he should go and complete it himself.

“The next place for revenue generation after the Tema Harbour is the Aflao border. So I had to push former President, John Mahama to put up that structure. I had to be running from here to Accra, begging. Should we be begging for education? If we have to beg for education before people can go to school, then I don’t know what we call democracy at all. Look at the structure, it’s almost 90 percent complete. The thieves are having a field day, going in there to have everything removed at will.”