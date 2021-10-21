According to the President, the chief is not in any position to issue such ultimatums.
Go and complete the E-block yourself if you’re tired – Akufo-Addo to Aflao Chief
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has responded to an ultimatum by the Chief of Aflao, Togbe Fiti to complete the E-blocks in his community within four months.
In an exclusive interview on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’ programme, the president said if the chief is tired of the e-blocks rotting away, he should go and complete it himself.
Responding to a question by the host Kwame Sefa Kayi, President Akufo-Addo said in Twi that Togbui Fiti should go and complete the project himself.
Yesterday, Torgbui Amenya Fiti handed the government a four-month ultimatum to operationalize the E-block high school facility in the area.
The GH¢9 million project, started under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, has 26 classrooms, five departments, and a science block.
Torgbui Amenya Fiti, who was speaking during a courtesy call by members of the Minority on the Education Committee, said the government’s approach to education was appalling.
“The next place for revenue generation after the Tema Harbour is the Aflao border. So I had to push former President, John Mahama to put up that structure. I had to be running from here to Accra, begging. Should we be begging for education? If we have to beg for education before people can go to school, then I don’t know what we call democracy at all. Look at the structure, it’s almost 90 percent complete. The thieves are having a field day, going in there to have everything removed at will.”
Watch President Akufo-Addo’s response below
