The 35-year-old is currently in Ghana and he paid tribute to the said couple for their hard work and dedication.

After buying some coconut from them, the striker took time to interact with them and know them better.

Emmanuel Adebayor spent time with a coconut seller and his wife

The former Arsenal and Manchester City star said he was left inspired by the humility of the couple.

In an Instagram post, Adebayor shared photos of himself and the couple, while asking God to bless their hustle.

“There is no respect for others without humility in one self. After buying some coconut from this wonderful couple, we spent some time talking about their day to day. It is truly inspiring to hear these stories and to know how hard my brothers and sisters work,” Adebayor wrote.

“It doesn’t matter what you do for a living, what is important is your attitude towards it and how positive you are every day. God bless your hustle.”

The striker is known for his benevolence and has often extended kind gestures to members of the public.