The two have been very good friends for some years now and have often displayed their brotherly admiration for each other on social media.

The bromance between the pair got tighter in 2012 when Adebayor gifted the comedian a customized Range Rover SUV.

Last year when the Funny Face celebrated his birthday, the footballer again gave him a blank cheque to mark the day.

In a Twitter post, Funny Face eulogised Adebayor for standing by him all through the trying times.

The comedian further revealed that he will name his unborn twins after the Togolese striker.

“In some few months, I’m expecting twins. I’ve been through some trying times in my life but my fans were there with me. Big ups to man like Adebayor who stood firm and advised me and motivated me through my trying time.

“Adebayor, that’s why I’m naming these children after you. God bless you my fans, I’m so happy about this good news. I can’t wait,” Funny Face said.

Watch the video below: