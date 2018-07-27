God knows why my son Amissah-Arthur died - Mother

news

The mother of the late Vice-President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, has said it is hard for her to have lost her son, whom she also described as a friend.

In her tribute read on her behalf at the final funeral rites ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, 27 July, she said it is hard to lose her son adding that only God knows why Amissah-Arthur died.

She said "It is hard to lose a son, it is hard to lose a loyal friend, it is hard to lose Kwesi Bekoe. My comfort is that God knows the way it is, God is his own interpreter and he makes known all that we do not understand. I thank God for his life. Job said: ‘The Lord gives and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised’".

The funeral was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and their spouses.

Other dignitaries present were former presidents Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama; the Speaker of Parliament, Chief Justice, the Chief of Staff, Ministers of State, Members of the Council of State, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Members of the National Democratic Congress, political party representatives, close friends and family.

Amissah-Arthur, will be buried at the Military Cemetery, Accra.

The man Amissah-Arthur

Amissah-Arthur was the sixth Vice President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under former President John Mahama. Previously, he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

He was sworn in as Vice-President on 6 August 2012, following vetting by Parliament.

He was nominated by Former President John Mahama to be vice president a week after Mahama himself was sworn in. This followed the sudden death of President John Atta Mills on 24 July 2012.