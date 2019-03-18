She said the caterers will be judged by God if they do deliberately refuse to cook well for the children.

The Minister said this during the International School Meal Day celebration held at Agona Nyakrom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region over the weekend.

She said all caterers under the School Feeding Programme must endeavour to cook nutritious meals for the school kids, like they would do for their own children at home.

“If you use better ingredients to prepare better meal for these poor children that you don’t know whether they have parents or not and treat them like you treat your own biological children, then God will bless you,” Mrs. Morrison said.

“But if you try to cheat the system for your personal gains at the expense of these vulnerable children…I will not say it with my mouth, but I believe we all can predict what will befall you…”

She said government is bent on sanitising the system to ensure that caterers who present inflated budgets are fished out.

This, she said, would be done by properly scrutinising every budget before payment is made.

“Henceforth, every payment file from the districts to the National Secretariat of the School Feeding Programme would be properly scrutinised and investigated before any payment is effected,” the Gender Minister said.

“These measures are not being introduced to cause disaffection between my administration and caterers, but as a means for all of us, good people of Ghana to support the Government to smoothly implement the feeding programme so that more deprived children can have an education,” she added.

The Minister further urged caterers to always give out their best, saying their efforts go a long way to “help children from deprived homes to realise their dreams of becoming future presidents, lawyers, teachers, doctors and journalists among others.”