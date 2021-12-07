GOIL reduces fuel prices by 15 pesewas after govt's directive

The reduction took effect today, Tuesday morning with a litre of fuel at GOIL now selling at 6 cedis 70 pesewas.

The reduction came after a crunch meeting with driver unions who declared a sit-down strike Monday over fuel prices.

It is, however, not knowing how long the reduction will be in effect.

Ghanaians have been stranded following the nationwide strike by commercial drivers.

Members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union have started nationwide strike action on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The drivers acted in compliance with a national directive over the cost of fuel.

The strike action has left many passengers stranded at the various bus stops and lorry stations across the country, particularly in Accra.