GOIL reduces fuel prices by 15 pesewas after govt's directive

Kojo Emmanuel

The Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) has reduced fuel by 15 pesewas.

GOIL

The reduction follows a crunch meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with commercial public transport drivers on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The reduction took effect today, Tuesday morning with a litre of fuel at GOIL now selling at 6 cedis 70 pesewas.

The reduction came after a crunch meeting with driver unions who declared a sit-down strike Monday over fuel prices.

It is, however, not knowing how long the reduction will be in effect.

Ghanaians have been stranded following the nationwide strike by commercial drivers.

Members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union have started nationwide strike action on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The drivers acted in compliance with a national directive over the cost of fuel.

The strike action has left many passengers stranded at the various bus stops and lorry stations across the country, particularly in Accra.

Mohammed Abdul Kudus, the Communications Manager at the National Petroleum Authority, speaking on the proposed review of taxes, said if the taxes are reduced, even if world prices of petroleum products continue to spike, consumers will not feel the impact.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

