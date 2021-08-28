The Police in a statement said: "14 herdsmen have been arrested in a Special Police Operation carried out by the Formed Police Unit (FPU) together with personnel from Central East Regional Command in a manhunt for suspected herdsmen alleged to have defiled a 13-year-old girl at Gomoa Adzintem in the Central Region."

The police noted that the operation led to the retrieval of 2 single barrel and 2 pump action guns and 49 AA ammunition.

It added: "identification parade will be conducted in the community to identify the real suspects in the dastardly act on the teenager to face justice."

How 13-year-old was gang-raped

The Chief of Gomoa Adzintem in the Central Region, Nana Obrempong Essel Andoh threatened to wage war against armed men who gang-raped a 13-year-old girl in his community if the police fail to arrest and bring them to book.

The four-armed men inflicted cutlass wounds on the victim when she resisted their attempt t sexually assault her.

The father of the girl who was with her before the criminals invaded their home also suffered cutlass wounds and is currently on admission at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

"One of them was wielding a gun so I quickly closed my door and one of them asked me to bring my money. My daughter asked me to calm down so that they don't kill us.