The herdsmen were arrested in a Special Police Operation carried out by the Formed Police Unit (FPU) together with personnel from the Central East Regional Command on Friday, August 27, 2021.
The Police in the Central Region has arrested 14 herdsmen in connection with the alleged defilement of a 13-year-old girl at Gomoa Adzintem in the Central Region.
The Police in a statement said: "14 herdsmen have been arrested in a Special Police Operation carried out by the Formed Police Unit (FPU) together with personnel from Central East Regional Command in a manhunt for suspected herdsmen alleged to have defiled a 13-year-old girl at Gomoa Adzintem in the Central Region."
The police noted that the operation led to the retrieval of 2 single barrel and 2 pump action guns and 49 AA ammunition.
It added: "identification parade will be conducted in the community to identify the real suspects in the dastardly act on the teenager to face justice."
How 13-year-old was gang-raped
The Chief of Gomoa Adzintem in the Central Region, Nana Obrempong Essel Andoh threatened to wage war against armed men who gang-raped a 13-year-old girl in his community if the police fail to arrest and bring them to book.
The four-armed men inflicted cutlass wounds on the victim when she resisted their attempt t sexually assault her.
The father of the girl who was with her before the criminals invaded their home also suffered cutlass wounds and is currently on admission at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.
"One of them was wielding a gun so I quickly closed my door and one of them asked me to bring my money. My daughter asked me to calm down so that they don't kill us.
"The Fulani herdsmen fired shot through my door and it hit my daughter. They entered my room and started abusing me. They asked me to lie down which I obliged. They took my daughter outside into the bush and the four of them gang-raped her. I quickly called for help after they went away," the wounded father recounted.
