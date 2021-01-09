The watchman, forty-six years-old, married with five children who was sentenced to 8-years and after serving four years in jail, a good samaritan called Ali Ibrahim came to his rescue.

According to Crime Check, Charles Ayisala found the intruder [name withheld] who sneaked into one of the rooms and was keeping watch over him who later defeacated on the floor and when Ayisala approached the man to find out why he had to do that, a fight ensued.

Narrating his ordeal, Charles Ayisala said the heavily built intruder held his throat and nearly strangled him to death. Fearing for his life, he struck a shot with the catapult which unfortunately hit the intruder's eye.

Ali Ibrahim

Ayisala was arrested and taken to court for prosecution.

He said he could not hire the services of a lawyer but in court, and asked to pay a fine of GH¢6200 to the state and GH¢300 to the intruder or serve 8 years in prison. But unfortunately, he had to serve the sentence since he couldn't pay the fine.

His boss whom he has served diligently over the years did not pay for him either.

Meanwhile, after serving four years in jail, good samaritan Ali Ibrahim gave the money to be paid for Ayisala's fine.