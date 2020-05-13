The unfortunate incident is reported to have happened around 8:30pm yesterday at Akyem Anyinasin.

According to a report by Classfmonline, a Mercedes Sprinter vehicle from Accra heading towards Kumasi crashed into a fully loaded cargo truck.

The cargo truck with registration number AS 5280 - N was reportedly parked in the middle of the road after developing a fault.

Meanwhile, the truck’s driver and a mechanic were under it fixing the fault when Mercedes Sprinter crashed into them.

The sprinter driver and other passengers died on the spot, while the driver of the cargo truck who was under his vehicle has also passed on.

Meanwhile, three other persons are currently on admission at the Engresi Government Hospital after sustaining various degrees of injuries.