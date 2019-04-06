The latest reform aimed at improving professionalism in the public sector was announced by the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful.

Speaking at the first retreat for the National Cybersecurity Technical working group at Aburi, Eastern Region, she said the move is in the quest to safeguard the critical infrastructure of government against cyber attacks.

“It is unacceptable that a government official will be sending an official message with the use of his or her private email and this is not done anywhere in the world,” the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central said.

She also revealed that Ghana was among the top ten users of social media on the globe thus making the country exposed to cyber attacks.

“We are determined to ensure that critical state infrastructure is protected regardless of the little funds we have as an institution,” she said.

In addition, she revealed that the President has directed the Ministry to implement all the regulations on Cybercrime and related offences in order to make the safer digital Ghana campaign a success.