Government committed to promoting 'culture of free media' – Oppong Nkrumah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has rejected claims that a culture of silence is gradually returning to Ghana.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo government is committed to promoting a culture of free media.

He said this during the opening of the office for the Coordinated Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists.

The office, which will be operated by the National Media Commission, will deal with threats journalists face in the country.

“It is the reason I cannot agree that there is a culture of silence in Ghana because the government is committed to the culture of free media in Ghana,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

A culture of silence describes the behaviour of a group of people that by unspoken consensus does not mention, discuss, or acknowledge a given subject.

In recent months, there have been claims from some journalists that they’re being threatened for speaking against the government.

The former CEO of AngloGold Ashanti, Sam Jonah, in a recent speech at a public lecture with Rotarians in Accra also highlighted a similar concern.

Speaking under the theme; ‘Down the Up Escalator: Reflections on Ghana’s Future by a Senior Citizen’, he remarked that the culture of silence was slowly creeping into the country through convenience, hypocrisy and parochialism.

However, the Information Minister said the Akufo-Addo government is rather bent on promoting free media.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, therefore, urged journalists to take advantage of the newly-opened office in addressing pressing issues regarding their safety.

