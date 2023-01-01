Government Isn't committed to fighting corruption - Kissi Agyabeng

Speaking on Joy TV's Newfile, "the third edition of the Joy Change-Speakers Series" he noted that over the period, he has only seen lip service being paid to the fight, without any substantial commitment.

He said energies and support must be redirected into fighting the menace in order for the country to make meaningful inroads in rooting against corruption.

“On the part of the government, is the government ready for the fight against corruption? From where I sit, I have not seen much. I have not seen much commitment. I have heard lip service on too many occasions paid to the fight against corruption”

He also called on Parliament and the generality of the citizens to be more dedicated to fighting corruption collectively.

This he said will complement the efforts of his office and other relevant state agencies that are committed to making corruption a thing of the past.

“If we want to fight corruption, we must all get involved” he urged.

He pledged that the OSP will protect all those who provide information on corrupt practices

Mr. Agyabeng’s admonition for enhanced commitment to wiping corruption is a message which was echoed by other discussants who participated in the conversation.

Noting that persons engaged in corruption sooner than later, they will be found, prosecuted, and jailed.