The things procured include a total of 54,445 beds, 108, 890 mattresses and 36,240 staff common room chairs.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Education and signed by the Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Mr Ekow Vincent Assafuah, it said the materials will boost the infrastructure challenges associated with the Free SHS policy.

The “beneficiary schools include Ejisuman SHS, Achinakrom SHS, Sakafia Islamic SHS, Oppong Memorial SHS, Gyaama Pensan SHTS, Dadease Agric SHS, Bechem Presby SHS”.

Education Minister. Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh,

“The rest are Odomaseman SHS, Bole SHS, Walewale SHS, Bawku SHTS, Sandema SHTS, Three Town SHS, Aveyime-Battor SHS, Vakpo SHS, Have Technical Institute, Half Assini SHS, among others”.

“Additionally, procurement activities have started for the distribution of 214,050 mono desks and it is expected to be completed by January 2020”, the statement said.