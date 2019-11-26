According to the NDC, the Minister is liable for may procurement breaches and he should be standing trial.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia also called on the president nd his government to stop hounding the Auditor General for doing his job in exposing corruption.

According to the NDC, at a time when the President and government should be applauding the Auditor General for courageously stepping out to demand accountability and go after named suspects, the government is busy chasing the ‘thief catcher’, just to frustrate him and get him out of office.

“If President Akufo-Addo fails to take action on this case of corruption by his Senior Minister, as we expect he would, he will have cemented his image as the biggest promoter of corruption in the history of Ghana and the one President who presided over the most corrupt government. His moniker as the chief corruption clearing agent would have been well and truly earned”, Nketia said.

Osafo Marfo has been under investigations from the Auditor's General Department for a contract with Kroll Ghana.

The contract was signed on behalf of the Government by Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo the Senior Minister. The contract was to take effect from February 2017. This particular contract was curiously awarded to Kroll Associates based on an expression of interest by the company.

Based on the expression of interest, the contract was eventually awarded on sole sourcing basis without prior approval from the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) contrary to the dictates of the Public Procurement Act 2003 (Act 663) as amended.

Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo and Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo

Following the letter from the Auditor General demanding proof of approval from PPA failure of which the Senior Minister stands liable for surcharge, the Office of the Senior Minister, has released some documents purporting to show PPA approval for the contract.

The Auditor-General, in a letter dated 24th September, 2019, addressed to the Senior Minister, outlined reasons why the Senior Minister’s payment to Kroll Associates was to be disallowed and have him surcharged for the amount of Gh₵4,869,421.87 the equivalent of US$1,031,460.50 being payment to Kroll Associates for a contract awarded in September, 2017 with the effective date of 13th February, 2017.