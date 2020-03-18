Some human rights activists and well-meaning Ghanaians have raised concerns about the safety of the inmates considering the poor nature of the country’s prisons.

Answering questions at a press conference on Wednesday, March 18, minister for information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that his colleague minister for defence has been tasked to present to cabinet on Thursday, measures to guarantee the safety of prisoners.

The press conference was organised by the information ministry to update Ghanaians on the latest regarding the Coronavirus infections in the country, the contact tracing, implementation of the drastic measures announced by President Akufo Addo to guard against further spread of the virus among other things.

So far, the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ghana remains 7, with many others in quarantine while the contact tracing continues.