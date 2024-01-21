Government secures 12 modern trains from Poland

The initial batch of 12 contemporary diesel-powered trains is intended for operation on both regional and long-distance lines of Ghana Railways.

It is anticipated to be delivered from Poland by the middle of the upcoming month.

According to details obtained from the Polish website "RK," the inaugural unit is currently undergoing final tests at the Pesa factory in Bydgoszcz. There are indications that the new diesel multiple unit could be en route to Ghana by the conclusion of this month.

Under the overarching contract with the Ghanaian Railways, provisions have been made for 12 diesel multiple units, with an additional 10 units as an optional consideration for the contracting party.

Notably, the technical specifications of the vehicle closely mirror those of the RegioFox units manufactured by Bydgoszcz for Czech Railways.