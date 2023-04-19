ADVERTISEMENT
Government to demolish 785 buildings on waterways

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ministry of Works and Housing with its associated agencies will take steps to ensure the demolition of about seven hundred and eighty-five (785) buildings on waterways, which is a major cause of flooding in Accra and the country as a whole.

The demolition exercise in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly is part of efforts by the government to address the menace of flooding in Accra.

The sector Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye expressed worry over the increasing rate of flooding and disasters that were caused by human activities.

He disclosed that the Assembly is currently working on the necessary logistics to undertake the assignment.

He mentioned areas such as Tseaddo, Kpeshie Reserves, Railway Reserve Line at Roman Ridge, Villagio site, Amanfro as well as Teshi Bush Road in the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly that have led to the destruction of buffers meant to hold stormwater.

He stressed that the Ministry would enforce the law to serve as a deterrent to others to do the right thing.

He said it behooved all to be concerned about the effects of flood, claiming lives and property and as well human capital for national development.

