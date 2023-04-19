Government to demolish 785 buildings on waterways

The sector Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye expressed worry over the increasing rate of flooding and disasters that were caused by human activities.

Pulse Ghana

He disclosed that the Assembly is currently working on the necessary logistics to undertake the assignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

He mentioned areas such as Tseaddo, Kpeshie Reserves, Railway Reserve Line at Roman Ridge, Villagio site, Amanfro as well as Teshi Bush Road in the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly that have led to the destruction of buffers meant to hold stormwater.

Pulse Ghana

He stressed that the Ministry would enforce the law to serve as a deterrent to others to do the right thing.