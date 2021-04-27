Government to relocate Kasoa toll booth to ease vehicular traffic

Several Ghanaians who use the Accra-Winneba highway have often complained about the vehicular traffic bottleneck on that stretch.

Drivers often spend hours on the road traffic also builds up during peak periods due to the toll booth situated around the Kasoa area.

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Amoako Atta said it was impossible to expand the gates at the booth because of a valley in that area.

This, the Roads Minister said, has led to considerations over relocation of the Kasoa toll booth from that spot.

"...there is a deep valley from the Accra side, so it is difficult to expand the Accra bound side and immediately after that there is settlement, we are limited,” he said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

“We can neither go right or go left, so we need to send it at a place where we can get land space. We are looking at it, if it means relocation.”