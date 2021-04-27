Government to relocate Kasoa toll booth to ease vehicular traffic

This was disclosed by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, who said feasibility studies are already underway.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The government of Ghana has revealed plans to relocate the Kasoa toll booth in a bid to free up vehicular traffic on the Accra-Winneba highway.
This was disclosed by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, who said feasibility studies are already underway.
Several Ghanaians who use the Accra-Winneba highway have often complained about the vehicular traffic bottleneck on that stretch.
Drivers often spend hours on the road traffic also builds up during peak periods due to the toll booth situated around the Kasoa area.
Mr. Amoako Atta said it was impossible to expand the gates at the booth because of a valley in that area.
This, the Roads Minister said, has led to considerations over relocation of the Kasoa toll booth from that spot.
"...there is a deep valley from the Accra side, so it is difficult to expand the Accra bound side and immediately after that there is settlement, we are limited,” he said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.
“We can neither go right or go left, so we need to send it at a place where we can get land space. We are looking at it, if it means relocation.”
Meanwhile, the Minister added that the government is also considering relocating all other toll booths across the country that contribute to vehicular traffic bottlenecks at peak periods.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh