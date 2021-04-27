RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Government to relocate Kasoa toll booth to ease vehicular traffic

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The government of Ghana has revealed plans to relocate the Kasoa toll booth in a bid to free up vehicular traffic on the Accra-Winneba highway.

Government to relocate Kasoa toll booth to ease vehicular traffic
Government to relocate Kasoa toll booth to ease vehicular traffic Pulse Ghana

This was disclosed by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, who said feasibility studies are already underway.

Recommended articles

Several Ghanaians who use the Accra-Winneba highway have often complained about the vehicular traffic bottleneck on that stretch.

Drivers often spend hours on the road traffic also builds up during peak periods due to the toll booth situated around the Kasoa area.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway
Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway Pulse Ghana

Mr. Amoako Atta said it was impossible to expand the gates at the booth because of a valley in that area.

This, the Roads Minister said, has led to considerations over relocation of the Kasoa toll booth from that spot.

"...there is a deep valley from the Accra side, so it is difficult to expand the Accra bound side and immediately after that there is settlement, we are limited,” he said, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

“We can neither go right or go left, so we need to send it at a place where we can get land space. We are looking at it, if it means relocation.”

Meanwhile, the Minister added that the government is also considering relocating all other toll booths across the country that contribute to vehicular traffic bottlenecks at peak periods.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

Why are you rushing to get married?

Why are you rushing to get married? [Credit: BuzzFeed]

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off (Video Blocks)