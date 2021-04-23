Gov't accused of issuing permits for mining near Mole National park

According to the Associate Executive Director of the Wassa Association of Communities Affected by Mining, Hannah Owusu-Koranteng, the government has already granted mining exploration rights to a mining company to explore gold near the Mole National Park despite banning prospecting activities in forest reserves.

"Government has also granted mining exploration rights to a mining company to explore gold near the Mole National Park. The President has, among other things, stated that mining becomes a danger to society when the land is degraded after the minerals are extracted with toxic materials," she said as Ghana joins the World to mark Earth Day, which is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

She said "We, therefore, call on the government to halt attempts to mine forest reserves. Government should also place a moratorium on the granting of mining lease permits for all surface mining in Ghana."

Govt bans prospecting activities in forest reserves

The government has placed a temporal ban on all forms of prospecting activities within forest reserves across the country as it tackles illegal mining.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, issued the order on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

"The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources hereby directs persons and/or companies engaged in reconnaissance and/or prospecting in Forest Reserves, with or without legal authorization, to suspend such activities until further notice…," a statement released by the minister said.

"The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, accordingly, hereby gives persons and/or companies engaged in reconnaissance and/or prospecting in Forest Reserves, seven (7) days from the date of the publication of this notice, to cease their operations and evacuate their equipment accordingly," it added.