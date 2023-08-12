Gov't given 6-day ultimatum to pay allowances owed - Coalition of health trainees

They have threatened to take drastic measures should their demands not be met.

“We may consider resorting to a much louder step upon our next interaction if the long-awaited alert is not received in the next six days. We shall therefore urge everyone involved in this to do the needful so we can also play our part in the seat of Moses to calm down our nerves,” he said on Citi TV

“All health trainees have the constitutional right to receive allowances and the trainees in the schools of hygiene across the country are no exception. However, it is becoming as if this is not the case at all. We as hygiene trainees haven’t received any of such monies for two years now for some and 10 months for others.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This we have observed is becoming a culture because anytime it is time for the payment of our allowances, the students’ leadership on our side will have to travel to and fro engaging stakeholders with their limited resources,”