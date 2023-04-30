According to him, the government has since assuming office in 2017 recruited more people into the security service from several 2,500 to 14,800.
Gov't has increased Immigration service recruitment from 2,850 to 14,300 - Bawumia
Veep, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the governing Akufo-Addo administration has created many opportunities for the recruitment of personnel into the security services.
Recommended articles
Speaking as a special guest of honor at the GIS passing out ceremony for the Narcotics Control Commission cadet intake 7 in Assin Faso, he cited the government's intervention in increasing training, accommodation, and other needed facilities.
"I was Special Guest of Honour at the passing out ceremony for the Narcotics Control Commission's Cadet Intake 7 held at the Ghana Immigration Training School, Assin Foso.
By contrast, in the 8 years before we came into office the number of people recruited into the Immigration service was less than 500 in total".
Today, six years later, the number has increased to 14,300 as we have increased training, accommodation, and other facilities".
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh