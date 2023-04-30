ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't has increased Immigration service recruitment from 2,850 to 14,300 - Bawumia

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Veep, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the governing Akufo-Addo administration has created many opportunities for the recruitment of personnel into the security services.

Dr. Bawumia
Dr. Bawumia

According to him, the government has since assuming office in 2017 recruited more people into the security service from several 2,500 to 14,800.

Recommended articles

Speaking as a special guest of honor at the GIS passing out ceremony for the Narcotics Control Commission cadet intake 7 in Assin Faso, he cited the government's intervention in increasing training, accommodation, and other needed facilities.

"I was Special Guest of Honour at the passing out ceremony for the Narcotics Control Commission's Cadet Intake 7 held at the Ghana Immigration Training School, Assin Foso.

By contrast, in the 8 years before we came into office the number of people recruited into the Immigration service was less than 500 in total".

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, six years later, the number has increased to 14,300 as we have increased training, accommodation, and other facilities".

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

International Monetary Fund

CSOs petition IMF to exclude Ghana’s basic education sector from brutal outlay cuts

Police Inspector with lover

I killed her because she owed me GH¢5,000 — Police Inspector confesses

Death penalty

Asabke Alandi sentenced to death by hanging for Adams Mahama’s murder

21-year-old soldier, Imoro Sherrif

Ashaiman soldier murder: Police drops charges against 4 suspects