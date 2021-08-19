Govt has never abandoned any old hospital project – Health Minister

Mr. Agyeman Manu spoke to the media after former President John Mahama accused the government of abandoning some hospitals he started before leaving office.

The Dormaa Central lawmaker said that the completion of the projects delayed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

He mentioned the La and Shama hospitals as examples of the projects that were about to start when the second wave of the virus started.

“Since I joined the Ministry, no project has been abandoned. We have categorized all the projects that we inherited from 2017 and to projects which commenced in 2017 that have been completed. Then we have slides on projects that commenced in 2017 and the various status of these projects.

Pulse Ghana

“Last year we did a lot of sod cutting on some projects and we are being asked questions as to why these projects have not started and have not been completed., let me state that it looks like very soon, very quickly all of us Ghanaians are forgetting about the fact that the world was hit by a pandemic which disrupted our economic activities.