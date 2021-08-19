He said the assertion that some old hospitals have been abandoned yet government is going ahead with its ‘Agenda 111’ district hospitals isn’t true.
Govt has never abandoned any old hospital project – Health Minister
The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu has dispelled allegations that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has abandoned hospital projects from the previous administration.
Mr. Agyeman Manu spoke to the media after former President John Mahama accused the government of abandoning some hospitals he started before leaving office.
The Dormaa Central lawmaker said that the completion of the projects delayed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.
He mentioned the La and Shama hospitals as examples of the projects that were about to start when the second wave of the virus started.
“Since I joined the Ministry, no project has been abandoned. We have categorized all the projects that we inherited from 2017 and to projects which commenced in 2017 that have been completed. Then we have slides on projects that commenced in 2017 and the various status of these projects.
“Last year we did a lot of sod cutting on some projects and we are being asked questions as to why these projects have not started and have not been completed., let me state that it looks like very soon, very quickly all of us Ghanaians are forgetting about the fact that the world was hit by a pandemic which disrupted our economic activities.
“Project like La, Shama, twelve different hospitals is to be done by just one contractor we did sod cutting for all of these in October November. By December Covid second wave has taken in and it’s attending disruptions. We were not going to work.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh