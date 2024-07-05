Govt has paid GH55.8 million out of its debt for the 2024 BECE – WAEC

"We can assure everybody that on the 4th of July, we had begun to dispatch our staff to the various examination centres where they are going to keep depots and also to organise the examination. So, yes, we are giving the assurance that the exams will come on as planned."

"So far, we received about 55,800,000 from the government, and that is adequate for us to be able to conduct the examination successfully. For now, whatever we received is with regards to BECE."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"…So, certainly, we have enough funds for us to be able to conduct the examination. And as I indicated earlier, plans are far advanced for the release of more funds to enable us to go through the process and release the results," he stated.

The BECE for this year is slated from Monday, 8th July to 15th July and will be conducted across all examination centres in the country.