Govt has paid GH55.8 million out of its debt for the 2024 BECE – WAEC

Evans Annang

John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has confirmed the Council’s readiness for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

GES makes changes to BECE, candidates to write 5 subjects instead of 9

In an interview with Citi News, he stated that the government had paid GH₵55.8 million of the total owed as of Thursday, 4th July, which is sufficient to conduct the examination.

"We can assure everybody that on the 4th of July, we had begun to dispatch our staff to the various examination centres where they are going to keep depots and also to organise the examination. So, yes, we are giving the assurance that the exams will come on as planned."

"So far, we received about 55,800,000 from the government, and that is adequate for us to be able to conduct the examination successfully. For now, whatever we received is with regards to BECE."

Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Adutwum Pulse Ghana
"…So, certainly, we have enough funds for us to be able to conduct the examination. And as I indicated earlier, plans are far advanced for the release of more funds to enable us to go through the process and release the results," he stated.

The BECE for this year is slated from Monday, 8th July to 15th July and will be conducted across all examination centres in the country.

Despite apprehension expressed by stakeholders about the Council’s ability to conduct the 2024 BECE due to the unpaid debt, WAEC reassured during a press conference in Accra on Friday that it is prepared to administer examinations for 569,095 candidates from 19,506 schools.

Evans Annang

