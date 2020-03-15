"There is now going to be a mandatory 14-days self quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter the Ghanaian jurisdiction," Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

"Guidelines for the self quarantine will be available at the Ghanaian point of entry," he sadded.

Meanwhile the Ghana government has strongly discouraged travels to Ghana.

As such, the government has banned entry to non-residents who have travelled to a country affected by coronavirus in the last 14 days,

The ban comes to effect after 48 hours, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has announced at a media briefing Sunday afternoon.

In addition, the minister not that that "all travel to Ghana is at this stage strongly discouraged until further notice."

"Any traveler, except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with Ghana residence permit, who, within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of COVID-19 , will not be permitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction," the statement further said,

Meanwhile, the cases of coronavirus in Ghana has increased from two to six, Dr Badu Sarkodie, Dr Badu Sarkodie, Director of Public Health of the Ghana Health Service has announced.