Govt must step up efforts to revive Nungua Desalination Plant – Naa Momo Lartey

In a contribution in Parliament on water and sanitation, Naa Momo Lartey underscored the importance of the desalination plant in the lives of the people in Krowor.

“At the coastline of Krowor there is a water desalination plant and the challenge has been the cost of operating the plant”, she submitted.

She argued that the cost factor excuse by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is not tenable since its functioning will be for the greater good of the people.

“It is a technology that turns sea water into portable water for home usage. When it comes to life, nothing is ever costly and that plant should be put to use for the benefit of the people living within Krowor and its environs.”

The first term MP also urged the government to come up with solutions confronting the operation of the plant since it is a novelty in Ghana.

“This issue is not up for debate, if there are challenges in operating the plant, the state and stakeholders have to come together and ensure that the facility is well utilized since it is one of its kind”, she added.

The MP also disclosed efforts she is making in addressing the water challenges in the constituency by completing connections at 8 locations in Nungua.

In 2011, the Government of Ghana awarded a contract to Befesa Desalination Development Ghana for the establishment of the sea water treatment plant to produce clean water, which will be channelled into the pipelines of GWCL.

Messrs Befesa Limited, an engineering firm, was contracted by the government to build the desalination plant, operate to defray its cost, and hand over to the GWCL after 25 years.

However, in October 2019, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) shut down the plant citing lack of chemicals to treat the water.

Board Chairman of GWCL, Alexander Afenyo Markin in a media interview confirmed the closing of the plant and said: “Whatever reason we will give for the shutdown is technical and I would want the technical people to explain and communicate appropriately. I can confirm that the decision by management has been carried out.”