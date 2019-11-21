According to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the New Patriotic Party have never engaged them personally to come to a consensus.

Speaking on Accra based Joy Fm, Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito, said the only fora they have met at were the ones organised by civil society organisations.

The party declared it would back the ‘NO’ campaign in the referendum to either accept or reject an amendment to Article 55/3 of the Constitution which would allow political party participation at the local government level.

It then whipped all its MPs into supporting the position which has been described as snap.

The NPP and Akufo-Addo-led administration who have backed the amendment accused the NDC of mischief.

General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, at a press conference, questioned the motive of the NDC’s sudden position.

General Secretary OF NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

He said if the party had issues with the amendment, they had earlier opportunities to voice them.

The NDC, in its defence, says, its new position is grounded in thorough deliberations of a committee of experts it put together to advise the party on the referendum.

The Professor Kwamena Ahwoi committee among other salient reasons advised the NDC that introducing partisan politics at the district assemblies and lower government units would bring the ills at the national level to the doorstep of the people.